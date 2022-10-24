Wonder Bread Floats Joins The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

CHARLOTTE, NC — For the first time ever, Wonder Bread will join the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The float will feature balloons with the colors red, yellow, and blue. The company says the design honors the moment it’s founder saw a hot air balloon race, giving him the inspiration for the brand’s name.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will begin in all time zones at 9AM-Noon on November 24th, 2022 in New York. The parade will kick off on West 77th ST and Central Park West. The parade will end in front of the Macy’s’ Herald Square.

For more information about the parade, click here.