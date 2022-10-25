L’oreal Lawsuit Over Woman’s Cancer Claim

CHICAGO, IL– A woman from Missouri is suing L’oreal. Jenny Mitchell claims the company’s hair straightening product gave her cancer. Mitchell said she’s been using the L’oreal product from 2000 to 2022. Her attorneys say she was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2018. Mitchell has no family history of cancer. Her lawsuit seeks $75,000 in damages.

Two other lawsuits have been filed in California and New York against cosmetic companies, including L’oreal claiming a connection between chemical hair straightening products and cancer.