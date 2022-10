UPDATE: Huntersville Fire says gas leak is under control. Crews are working to clear scene before reopening Statesville Road.

*GAS LEAK UPDATE* It’s a good update too! The gas leak has been controlled. Please remain patient, we are slowly taking up our gear, tools & equipment. Rest assured we will clear & reopen the scene as soon as we can. An entire team (Town) effort! #OneTownOneTeam #CLTtraffic pic.twitter.com/NsBBmxgXPn — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) October 26, 2022

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Fire has closed Statesville Road near Gilead Road due to a gas line rupture. Officials say road construction in the area caused the gas leak. Piedmont Natural Gas is on scene helping to repair the problem.