Carolina Renaissance Festival Deaf Awareness Day Is This Saturday, October 29th

CONCORD, NC (News Release) — LanguageLine Solutions and Central Piedmont College are proud to partner with the Carolina Renaissance Festival to provide a renaissance experience for members of the Deaf Community. Certified sign language interpreters will interpret stage performances at select stages located inside the village. Anyone interested in Deaf awareness is invited to share in this special occasion.

Special guest Deaf Storyteller Dack Virnig is scheduled to perform!

Born and raised in Minnesota, Dack Virnig is in the fourth generation of a Deaf family. Dack attended Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf (MSAD) and later California School for the Deaf at Fremont (CSDF) and graduated in 2007. He attended the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and obtained his degree in 2011. Dack credits his mom for inspiring his storytelling passion. Dack performs at universities, deaf schools, and numerous deaf events around the country. Click to follow Dack on Facebook and Instagram.

Members of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community can SAVE with two discounted admission offers!

1) Ages 13 and up Save $12 per each adult ticket via one-time use promotional code entered into the Festival’s online ticket shopping cart or with a coupon made available onsite at the Deaf Awareness display located outside the village gates. Click to request a promo code!

2) Children ages 12 and under are FREE. Receive a free child ticket at the Deaf Awareness display located outside the village gates.

Tickets for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing on this date will remain available even if general admission tickets for this date are indicated as “sold out”.