Nation’s Report Card: Not Good News For CMS, But There Is A Silver Lining

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Concern from parents after the National Assessment of Educational Progress released what they call “the Nation’s Report Card.” The news wasn’t good for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The district posted its lowest scores on record in both math and reading among 4th and 8th grade students.

The Nation’s Report Card showing setbacks for North Carolina students in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first time the test had been given since 2019. According to the report, only 33% of fourth graders in the district are proficient in reading. That’s compared to 39% before the pandemic.

35% percent are at grade level in math. That’s compared to 49 percent in 2019.

The report shows similar declines in for eighth graders. 29% are proficient in reading, while 30% are proficient in math. That’s compared to 32 percent and 41 percent in 2019, respectively.

Our question of the night: how do we bridge the learning gap?

