Students and Bus Driver Exposed To Unknown Chemical

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 14-year-old student passed out after being exposed to an unknown chemical substance on a school bus Wednesday at Indian Land High School. Officials say the bus driver and several other students were also exposed.

Police and emergency crews were dispatched to the school around 5:12p.m. and located the bus behind the stadium. All 40 students were evacuated off the bus. No students were transported by EMS but the bus driver was transported by a family member to seek a medical evaluation. Parents were notified to come pick up their students.

A sheriff’s office K-9 unit arrived at the scene to search the bus. Officials say once the bus is fully processed, it will be decontaminated by the fire department. The nature of the chemical substance remains unknown.

“I want to assure parents that we are treating this matter seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation to determine what caused this exposure,” said Sheriff Barry Faile, Lancaster County. “We hope it was not the result of criminal activity, but we will go wherever the investigation leads us.”