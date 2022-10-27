Burke County Man Airlifted To Hospital After Stabbing

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County man is in he hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen. Investigators responded to 7790 Hildebran School Road around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and found Michael Winstead sitting inside a vehicle suffering from stab wounds.

Winstead was transported to UNC Health Blueridge before being airlifted to a medical trauma center.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division conducted interviews at the scene. The findings will be handed over to the District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.