Crisp and Clear Thursday

AM Headlines:

Crisp and breezy start

Sunny, but cooler afternoon

Clouds fill in Friday

Showers Return Sunday Afternoon

Things looking up for rain to clear by midday Monday = YAY Trick-or-Treaters Discussion:

Cooler and drier air out of the northeast is spilling into the region this morning. Breezy start will keep fog development at bay this morning. Highs will fall below average with temps climbing into the upper 60s. High pressure builds into the northeast setting up cloudy skies across the region with highs only reaching the mid 60s through the weekend. A low pressure system will lift out of the gulf and bring showers back to the area Sunday. We’re not looking at a washout, but expect showers to stretch through the evening with more steady rain Monday morning. The good news is that rain will taper off through the afternoon meaning cloudy, but drier weather for the trick-or-treaters Halloween night. Dry and clear weather returns Tuesday as temps warm back into the 70s through mid-week next week.