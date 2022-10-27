SNL’s Melissa Villasenor Shares Why She Left The Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Melissa Villasenor is one of eight cast members to leave SNL after last season. On the latest episode of the podcast The Last Laugh, she opened up about her reasons for leaving. She says, “Yeah, it was my decision. I gave myself a lot of time in the summer to think on it and kind of play out in my head if I go back. At the end of the day it was about my mental health. Last season, I had a couple of panic attacks. I think it was just…I was struggling. I always felt like I was on the edge of a cliff every week. And I was like, I don’t want to be doing that to myself anymore. And it’s not like the show was mean toward me or anyone. It was just how I handle things.”

Villasenor isn’t the only SNL cast member to burn out. Kate McKinnon revealed in July that she decided to leave the show because her body was tired from the grueling work schedule.

We told you last week that the U.S. Surgeon General is calling on employers to boost workplace mental health and well-being. The report states five essentials are needed for workplace mental health and well-being include:

Protection from harm

Opportunity for growth

Connection and community

Work-life harmony

Mattering at work

The report also noted factors that contribute to an unhealthy workplace include long commutes, unpredictable hours and low autonomy.

Our question of the night: when it comes to mental health at work, where do you draw the line?

