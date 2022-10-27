Union County Employee Facing Child Porn Charges

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A maintenance technician employed by Union County is facing felony child porn charges. On Thursday, Union County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Jamie Belk, 48, of Waxhaw.

Investigators say they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children pertaining to the possession of downloaded images flagged as child pornography. Detectives say forensic examinations of electronic devices resulted in Belk being charged with one count of Felony Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Felony Secret Peeping.

Union County Manager Mark Watson adds “We have taken immediate action to suspend Jamie Belk’s employment with Union County without pay while these serious allegations are investigated. I am fully committed to supporting the Sheriff’s Office with the ongoing investigation. As public servants, our role is not only to serve Union County residents, but uphold the values of this community. We hold our employees to the highest of standards and will continue to do so.”

Belk is currently being processed into the Union County Jail and his conditions of release have not been set at this time. This investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information pertaining to this case should contact the UCSO at (704)283-3789.