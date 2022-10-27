What The Tech: Make Money for the Holidays

Who doesn’t need, or want to have extra spending money for the holidays? The National Retail Federation predicts the average American consumer will spend nearly $1,000 for Christmas gifts and other holiday expenses. Used to be, people depended on lay-away, Christmas bonuses, and Christmas clubs through the bank to get through the holidays. Today? People tend to spend what they have when they get it.

If you’re looking to make extra money for the holidays with a side hustle, here are a few ideas to get started:

It sounds like a get-rich-quick-scheme, but it’s no scheme. Honest. Here are a few ways you can earn a thousand dollars to pay for the holidays.

Online Surveys: People do make money answering questions. How easy is that? Of course, you may not be able to generate a thousand bucks but you can pad your wallet with just your opinions. Don’t expect it to be easy. Some surveys that pay $20 can take hours to complete.

Survey Junkie, Opinion Outpost, and One Opinion are reputable sites that pay around $1.50 an hour in either cash or gift cards.

Sell What You Already Have: Before filling your home with more stuff, sell some of what you already have but never use. Go through the closet and find items you haven’t worn in a year or more. You can list clothes for sale on Poshmark Depop and ThredUp. For household items there’s Mercari. You can also use Facebook Marketplace for anything and have them picked up locally. Tip: take good pictures of the items with good light and a nice clean background. List them at a bargain price if you want to move them fast.

Got skills? Take a look at Fivrr.com. Offer to teach guitar lessons, transcribe podcasts, accounting, graphics, voice work, and write blog posts. I found folks offering to dance in music videos for independent artists. There’s literally everything posted here. Depending on your skills, you can charge up to $100 an hour. A tip: charge less until you start getting reviews.

Maybe the best way to gain money for the holidays isn’t technically earning it, but saving it. Take a look at all of those monthly subscriptions. Can you cancel Netflix, Spotify Premium, or Hulu for a couple of months? That’s money staying in your account to pay off credit cards in January.

How much you earn or save depends on how aggressive you want to be. A little effort or sacrifice can add up.