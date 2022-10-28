CDC: Flu Cases In North Carolina At “HIGH” Level Of Spread

ATLANTA, GA — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says this could be the worst flu season in a decade. The CDC says it has been more than a decade since hospitalization rates have been this high, so early in the season.

According to CDC estimates, there have been at least 880,000 infections, nearly 7,000 hospitalizations and 360 deaths so far this season.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the state’s first flu death on Wednesday. South Carolina reported its first flu death earlier this month.

CDC data shows flu activity is the highest in the south. North Carolina’s level of spread has been elevated HIGH. South Carolina’s level of spread has been elevated to VERY HIGH.