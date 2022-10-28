Cooler and Cloudy Halloween Weekend

AM Headlines:

CAD wedge will keep is cooler and cloudy this weekend

A surface low will lift north from the Gulf Scattered showers Sun PM – Mon Afternoon

Seasonable temps return next week Discussion

High pressure in the northeast will set up a classic Carolina wedge this weekend. What does that mean? Cooler temps and cloudy skies will lock in for the weekend with below-average highs in the mid-60s and above-average event lows near 50. Some patchy drizzle and fog are possible tonight. A surface low will lift north out of the Gulf late in the weekend. This will bring scattered showers to the area late Sunday. A warm front will lift across the region Monday bringing in warmer temps. Best rain chances arrive early Monday morning with showers tapering off by early evening which is great news for the trick-or-treaters heading out Halloween night. Temps will remain slightly above average as we dry out early next week.