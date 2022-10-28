Union County Deputies Looking For Chase Suspect

UNION CO., NC — Union County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for one of the people involved in a police chase near Indian Trail that forced two local schools to go on lockdown.

Deputies say the chase started Friday morning after someone called 911 to report multiple men acting suspiciously in a Monroe neighborhood.

Authorities took two of the three suspects into custody. A large law enforcement presence gathered in the area around Unionville Indian Trail Road and the Monroe Bypass to search for the third suspect.

Poplin and Sardis Elementary Schools were placed into a lockdown status as a precautionary measure due to the large police presence. Additional deputies responded to the area to ensure the safety and continued operations of local schools.

After a lengthy search using multiple law enforcement agencies and K-9 teams, deputies say they determined the suspect was no longer in the Indian Trail area.

Because of this, the lockdowns were lifted for both schools shortly before noon. The schools operated on a normal schedule for the remainder of the day.

Deputies have not said what the suspects currently in custody will be charged with at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the UCSO main office at (704) 283-3789.

The investigation is ongoing.