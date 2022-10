1/4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from three departments controlled the fire in less than an hour. Two other homes were also damaged.