After No Winner Saturday Night, Powerball Jackpot Now Stands At $1 Billion

UPDATE:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One lucky lottery player could be in for a very big Halloween night.

With no winner Saturday night, the Powerball jackpot now stands at a staggering $1 billion.

It’s only the second time in Powerball’s 30 year history that the grand prize has hit a billion bucks.

The largest Powerball jackpot of all time was more than 1.5 billion dollars in January 2016.

Previous Story:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night.

The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m.

There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner.

The odds of winning the grand prize is 1 in 292 million.