Amber Alert Issued For 2 Missing Children Out Of Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. – We’re following an Amber Alert out of Asheboro.

The Asheboro Police Department is searching for two missing children: 4-year-old Londyn Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Williams.

They may be with three adults driving a 2019 Dodge Durango, with North Carolina license plate: JMY3236.

Officials say they could be headed to Florida.

Anyone who has seen them should call 911.

MORE DETAILS:

Last seen Oct 30, 2022 in Asheboro, NC

LONDYN RENEE WILLIAMS and DESHAWN DEVONE WILLIAMS. LONDYN RENEE WILLIAMS is a 4-year-old, Black, Female, approximately 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds. She has BLACK hair, and BROWN eyes. PURPLE PANDA SWEATER WITH JEGGINGS WITH CATS ON THE FEET.

DESHAWN DEVONE WILLIAMS is a 2-year-old, Black, Male, approximately 2 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 28 pounds. He has BLACK hair, and BROWN eyes. RED AND WHITE SHIRT WITH TAN SLACKS.

The victims are believed to be with: DESHAWN DEVONE WILLIAMS, WILLIAMS DOMINIC MARKEL and HALEY SUE HARRAH.

DESHAWN DEVONE WILLIAMS is described as 25 years old, Black, Male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds. He has BROWN hair, and BROWN eyes. BLACK HOODIE AND BLACK SKI MASK.

WILLIAMS DOMINIC MARKEL is described as 20 years old, Black, Male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He has BLACK hair, and BROWN eyes. BLACK HOODIE AND BLACK SKI MASK.

HALEY SUE HARRAH is described as 24 years old, White, Female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing UNKNOWN. She has BROWN hair, and GREEN eyes.

POSSIBLY HEADING TO FLORIDA.

The vehicle is a BLACK 2019 DODGE DURANGO with NC license tag number JMY3236.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Asheboro Police Department immediately at (336) 318-6923, or call 911 or* HP. If you have information, contact: Asheboro Police Department Call: 336-318-6923