Neighbors Gather For The Annual Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Elizabeth Neighborhood is officially glowing ahead of Halloween. Organizers lit up their annual Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall on Greenway Avenue on Saturday evening.

For the last 18 years, neighbors have built this 60-foot wall of jack-o-lanterns that changes location every year. It’s a chance for the kids and families to carve pumpkins and set the mood out there for the holiday.

Rob Hall, whose property the display sits on this year, says, “It brings the community together. We even have some volunteers that don’t live right here in Elizabeth, which is great.”

The neighbors and visitors have until Tuesday, November 1st, to enjoy the display before it is taken down.