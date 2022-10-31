Arrrrgh! It’s Pirates’ Christmas Weekend At The Carolina Renaissance Festival, November 5th & 6th

CONCORD, NC (News Release) — ARRRRGH! It’s foolish pleasures and pirate’s treasures! Special Pirate Entertainment is scheduled all weekend long (November 5th – 6th) at the Carolina Renaissance Festival! Plunder the Village with early Holiday shopping and save at the Fairhaven Village Marketplace!

Special Pirate entertainment & costume contest! Plunder the Village for festival arts & crafts and receive FREE Festival admission for a return visit for the remainder of the 2022 season. Spend $250 or more on the day you attend and receive 1 FREE Adult Ticket. Spend $350 or more on the day you attend and receive 2 FREE Adult Tickets. Awarded tickets are valid for any remaining date of the 2022 season. Offer valid for purchases made Nov. 5 or 6, 2022 only. Receipts must be redeemed on the date that purchases were made and cannot be combined over the course of the two-day weekend. Present receipts on the day of purchase at the info booth outside the village entry to receive tickets—one offer per person.

You can also Win Free Tickets for a Return Visit (and other prizes too) in the Pirate Costume Contest! Dress as your favorite scurvy dog and win prizes in the Pirate’s Costume Contest! Contest 3 pm for children and adult contest to follow immediately after at the Haven (located beyond the Edgewood Theatre).

Learn more about Pirates’ Christmas Weekend and other special event weekends here.