Police Search For Bank Robber Wearing Blue Fanny Pack

BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department is searching for a man who robbed the State Employee’s Credit Union. The robbery happened around 1:23pm Monday, October 31 at 7225 Wilkinson Blvd.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, wearing a black hoodie and black face mask, black sweat pants and a blue fanny pack. Police say he did not show a weapon. The suspect left in a dark colored SUV that headed west on Wilkinson Blvd.

The Robbery is currently under investigation by the Detective Bureau of the Belmont Police Department.

Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Sherrill with the Belmont Police Department. 704-825-3792.