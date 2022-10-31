Cleveland County Man Buys Second Lottery Ticket Ever, Wins $250,000

SHELBY, NC (News Release) – For only the second time, Billy Pruett of Shelby decided to try his luck playing the lottery, bought a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize.

“My heart went into my feet,” Pruett said. “I couldn’t sleep all night.”

Pruett, 56, bought his lucky Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Harry’s Quick Shop on Washburn Switch Road in Shelby. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.

“I’m going to buy my girlfriend a big Christmas present now,” he said.

Pruett said he also plans to pay some bills, share some of the money with his friends, and put the rest in savings.

Mega Bucks Limited Edition debuted in August with five $250,000 prizes. One $250,000 prize remains to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. The state provided $22.8 million in grants, using money raised by the lottery, to help Cleveland County build new auditoriums at two high schools. For details on other ways Cleveland County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.