More Than 100 Kids Celebrate “Trunk N Treat” At Sugaw Creek Rec Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It didn’t matter if it was a little wet outside this Halloween. More than 100 kids decided to do their trick-or-treating indoors at the “Trunk N Treat” party at Sugaw Creek Rec Center in Northeast Charlotte.

Kids dressed up in costume for candy and to take part in several games including corn hole, soccer and hockey.

This year’s event was sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department and Charlotte’s minor league basketball team, the Charlotte Purple Jackets.

“For me, it means a lot. I actually grew up in Hidden Valley. I grew up just down the street so I used to come here a lot as a little kid, ” said Al”Lonzo Coleman, Charlotte Purple Jacket.

The event was free.