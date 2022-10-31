South Carolina Reports First Pediatric Flu-Related Death

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The flu has taken the life of a child in South Carolina. Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced its first pediatric flu related death of the season.

“It’s sad and unfortunate that we must report the death of a child in the Midlands Region from the complications of the flu. We extend our condolences to this family,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data shows flu cases spreading fast across the southern states. South Carolina is listed as “VERY HIGH LEVEL” of spread on the CDC map.

The active flu season coincides with ongoing COVID-19 cases and an elevated number of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases. The same preventive methods that protect against COVID-19 also protect against the flu virus: vaccination, masks, frequent handwashing, and staying home or away for others while sick.