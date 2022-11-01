Campaign 2022: One Week To Go In North Carolina U.S. Senate Race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Just one week left as candidates battle for your vote in the midterm elections.

The race between Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley is being closely watched as Democrats try to keep control of the U.S. Senate.

Right now, UNC Charlotte Political Science Professor Eric Heberlig gives Budd the slight edge.

But so far, more registered Democrats have voted early or absentee.

More than 507,000 Democrats have voted statewide, along with just over 403,000 Republicans.

The key could be how unaffiliated voters swing, with nearly 383,000 votes already in.

Heberlig says the question is which issues will drive the most votes.

“Mad is certainly the stronger emotion. Those people are more likely to show up,” he says.

One-Stop Early Voting Sites:

Mecklenburg County

October 20, 2022 – November 5, 2022

Early Voting Site / Location Address

Allegra Westbrooks Library (West Charlotte) 2412 Beatties Ford Rd.

South County Library (Arboretum Area) 5801 Rea Rd.

Elon Rec. Center (Ballanytyne Area) 11401 Ardrey Kell Rd.

Bank America Stadium (Uptown) 800 S Mint Street

Bette Rae Rec. Center(Near Freedom Dr) 2921 Tuckaseegee Rd.

Cornelius Town Hall 21445 E Catawba Ave.

Eastway Recreation Center 3150 Eastway Park Drive

Hal Marshall (Uptown) 618 North College St.

Hornet’s Nest Pavilion 6301 Beatties Ford Rd.

Independence Library 6000 Conference Drive

Marion Diehl Recreation Center 2219 Tyvola Road

Matthews Library 230 Matthews Station St

Mint Hill Library 6840 Matthew-Mint Hill Rd.

Mtn. Island Library 4420 Hoyt Galvin Way

David B Waymer Rec. Ctr (North County) 14008 Holbrooks Rd.

North County Library 16500 Holly Crest Ln.

South Blvd. Library 4429 South Blvd.

Carmel Area (former BOA Bank) 6611 Carmel Rd.

SouthPark Area (former BOA Bank) 4415 Sharon Rd.

South Park Library (former morrison) 7015 Carnegie Blvd.

Steele Creek TapHaus (Steele Creek Area) 13230 Carowinds Blvd.

UNC Charlotte-Cone Center 9025 University Road

Univ Kohls on Tryon (University Area) 9315 North Tryon St.

West Library 2157 West Blvd.