Charlotte FC Unveils New Mini-Pitch In Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some kids in Southwest Charlotte have a new place to play soccer, thanks to Charlotte FC.

The team, along with the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation, unveiled a new miniature soccer pitch Tuesday at Nations Ford Elementary School.

Some students from the school were selected to play a small-sided game on the brand-new turf for the unveiling.

The Teppers say it was important to bring the pitch to this location, because Nations Ford Elementary is one of the most diverse in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The school serves students from 13 different countries.

“Sports brings people together, and it also brings them confidence,” said Nicole Tepper. “So when you’re coming from a different country and going to school and trying to learn a different language, this is a familiarity to them.”

This was all part of the club’s Pitches for Progress initiative. Charlotte FC is installing 22 of these mini-pitches across Charlotte and the Carolinas. This is the seventh pitch in the project so far.

Charlotte FC just wrapped up its inaugural season a few weeks ago.