CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights are going with a new look. On Tuesday, the minor league baseball team unveiled what it calls an exciting brand refresh at its annual postseason party for season members and corporate sponsors.

The new logos and jerseys now include the color blue. The traditional Knights logo has been black and gold. Members of the 2022 Charlotte Knights team, pitchers Mike Wright and Jason Bilous, as well as Chicago White Sox assistant outfield/baserunning coordinator, Mike Daniel, donned the new uniforms in front of the excited crowd of fans.

The new blue color connects the Knights with the other professional sports teams in Charlotte, including the Carolina Panthers, the Charlotte Hornets and Charlotte FC.

The Charlotte Knights will celebrate 10 years in Uptown next season.