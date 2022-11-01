Edge On The Clock: Taylor Swift Is Going On Tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taylor Swift is going on tour, but is skipping Charlotte. Her ‘Eras’ tour will kick off in Arizona on March 18th. Swift has been breaking chart records with her recently released ‘midnights’ album and is now the first artist to simultaneously claim all top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Tickets for the tour go on sale November 15th.

Plus, Elon Musk says Twitter will charge $8 a month for account verification after criticism for the $19.99 plan. Twitter’s subscription service, called “Twitter Blue”, promises to let anyone pay to receive a coveted blue checkmark to verify their account. In a tweet, Musk called “Twitter’s current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark, BS.”

And, the Queen of Halloween herself has done it again. Believe it or not- under this worm costume is Heidi Klum. The realistic piece featured ridges and was made complete with a curved head to long tail. She was accompanied by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, as a fisherman with a bloody eye. In a video, Klum is seen wobbling on the blue carpet and getting down on the ground to do the worm dance move.

Click “play” on the video above to see more about these Edge On The Clock stories!