Police: Man On Bicycle Assaults Three Men With Machete In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Three men are recovering after being attacked with a machete in Gastonia. The incident happened around 10:30am on Tuesday on Redding Street. Police say the men were working outside when a man on a bicycle approached them and attacked them with a hatchet.

***MACHETE ASSAULT INVESTIGATION Suspect in custody after assaulting 3 men w/ a machete who were working in 400 block of Redding St. Victims taken to local hosp with non-life-threatening injuries. Add'l info here: https://t.co/sUHN5vzasG pic.twitter.com/lB1YmjKBw8 — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) November 1, 2022

The victims said that they did not know the suspect and did not know why they were assaulted. After the assault, the suspect fled the area on a bicycle.

The victims provided officers with a physical description of the suspect and of the bicycle that the suspect was riding. The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Approximately two hours later, officers located an individual near N. Rhyne Street and Davidson Avenue who matched the suspect’s description. The suspect was stopped and officers found the suspect was in possession of a machete.

The suspect was arrested and criminal charges are pending.