Migos Rapper, Takeoff, Reportedly Shot Dead in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Police are investigating a man found dead at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston, where rappers with the group Migos were in attendance.

Officers were called at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 1200 block of San Jacinto, according to Sgt. Michael Arrington of the Houston Police Department.

When officers arrived, they said they found multiple shell casings on the third floor of the entertainment hall.

A private party with about 40 to 50 people in attendance was being held until 1 a.m., but then the party carried over until about 2 a.m., Arrington said.

Investigators said one man was killed and two others were rushed to a hospital.

Police described the dead victim as a Black man in his late 20s. His identity won’t be released until a medical examiner provides more information.

UPDATE: 2 other victims taken in private vehicles to hospitals. Media partners: We are not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Any updates on the incident will be posted here. https://t.co/bbaad2z9My — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 1, 2022

“There were rappers at the party. We don’t know if they’re involved. It’s still the early process of the investigation,” Arrington said.