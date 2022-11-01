Mooresville Football Looking To Make A Statement

MOORESVILLE, NC – One of the most overlooked teams in our area has quietly put together a nine and one season.

Mooresville Head Coach, Joe Nixon, says “We got a really gritty group of players that come to work everyday and they love being around each other and so we love our team here and we are just trying to get better every week.”

While fans in our area look at teams like Chambers, Butler and Mallard Creek as favorites to win it all, the Blue Devils say not so fast.

“All the hard work we put in as a team, and the early mornings we had the whole summer. I mean just the grit of it. As a team just wanting to change the perspective of Mooresville High School and the football program. The want is here now, ” says Senior Jawarn Howell. “You know we ain’t start off the way we wanted to the past few years. Now we are rolling on track. We are glad to have had the season we had, but now it is time to make a run,” says Senior Jamere Cherry.

The Blue Devils find themselves as the number two see in the 4A West bracket. It is the highest this team has ever been seeded as they start a run for a state championship.