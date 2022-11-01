Serial Killer In Charlotte? CMPD Addresses Social Media Rumors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Social media posts are going around claiming there might be a serial killer targeting women in Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is dispelling those rumors.

On Tuesday, CMPD tweeted there is “no evidence” linking any of the recent deaths referenced in the social media posts. CMPD says in several of the referenced investigations, the women died from drug overdoses and no foul play is suspected.

This week, CMPD was made aware of social media posts spreading a rumor of a serial killer targeting women in Charlotte. The posts referenced death investigations, claiming them to be linked. These posts have inaccurate details and are spreading misinformation. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/o6Ssc4hn9U — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 1, 2022

CMPD says is it is constantly analyzing all active investigations to see if there are any links. If there is an actual risk to the public, the CMPD always notifies the community with verified information.