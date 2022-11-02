Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Gertrude!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Gertrude. Gertrude is 3-years-old and enjoys cuddling. She is housetrained and interested in kids and cats. Gertrude is gentle, loyal, and sweet but may not be good with other dogs.

If you are interested in adopting Gertrude or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or come by the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.