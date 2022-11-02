Charlotte Knights Reveal New Logos & Uniform

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Knights will have a new look for their 10 year anniversary in CLT in 2023.

The team announced a logo update and new uniforms on Tuesday and the new merch is available for fans today in the team store or online. Charlotte Knights VP of Communications, Tommy Viola and Homer the Dragon stopped by Rising today to fill the fans in on all the details.

The team’s brand refresh showcases blue, a color synonymous with three other professional teams in Charlotte – the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC and the Charlotte Hornets. Knights Blue is the signature piece of the brand refresh. The logo also continues to feature Knights Gold, Knights Silver and Knights Black, colors synonymous with royalty.

Fans will be able to see the Knights in action wearing the new uniforms on Friday, March 31 for the team’s 2023 Opening Knight at Truist Field.

First pitch against the Memphis Redbirds is set for 7:04 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte. Season memberships for the 2023 season are available now by calling 704-274-8300 or by visiting www.CharlotteKnights.com. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.