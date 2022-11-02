Historic Theater Renamed After Lena Horne On Broadway

NEW YORK, NY — A history making moment on Broadway. The Brooks Atkinson theater has been renamed after the late actress Lena Horne in her honor.

Horne is the first black woman to ever have her name on a theater on Broadway. Horne was a star on stage and screen for decades. She was also a civil rights activist. The Broadway theater sits on 256 West 47th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City. The Lena Horne has 1,069 seats and is one of The Nederlander Organization’s nine Broadway theatres.

Horne, who died in 2010, was one of the few movie stars of color during the 1940s, but she got her start at the Cotton Club in Harlem when she was just 16 years old.