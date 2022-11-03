Child Shot And Killed In Southeast Charlotte, Father Facing Charges

(UPDATE: 11/3/22)

Family members confirm the 4-year-old that was shot and killed is Damario Warren. WCCB has learned the child’s father, Dayshawn Warren, has been arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and improper storage of a firearm.

Case Update: The victim in this case has been identified 4-year-old Demario Warren. The victim’s family has been notified of his death. On 11/02/2022, Dayshawn Warren (DOB: 10/15/1997), the victim’s father, was interviewed by police following the shooting incident. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/k02g3VjWGh — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 3, 2022

CHARLOTTE, NC — CMPD is investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Charleston Place at the 1700 Place Apartments in the Independence Division around 7:30pm Wednesday.

At first, police reported that the child died at the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Later during a news conference, officers emphasized this is an open death investigation and the nature of the shooting is now undetermined.

At this time, police have not placed anyone under arrest for the shooting.