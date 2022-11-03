Donating Pumpkins Could Help Local Farmers With Animal Food Costs During Winter Months

MONROE, N.C. — Halloween is over and Thanksgiving is weeks away. What to do with those pumpkins? Donate.

Throwing pumpkins to the trash is bad for the environment. However, it can make for a great snack.

Nancy Gomez’s pet pig, aptly named Porky, is getting his first taste of Fall.

Pumpkin Donations for Pigs

Porky is the newest addition to Gomez’s family that already includes: seven goats, “about” 50 ducks, and 10-15 chickens. “These are my babies,” Gomez explains of her animals. Feeding all of Gomez’s “babies” can be costly. “I just hit up tractor supply today for $200,” said Gomez. To offset the costs, Gomez and many other farm animal owners, rely on the donations of pumpkins around the holidays for all of their animals.