Give Blessing Bags & Charlotte Rescue Mission Teaming Up to Provide Meals and Essential Items to People in Need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This holiday season, Give Blessing Bags will team up with the Charlotte Rescue Mission for their monthly effort to provide meals to people who may otherwise not have one.

Saturday, November 5th, the group will meet at Community Matters Cafe at 8 a.m. to pack the bags.

The bags hold essentials like wipes, snacks, soap, and socks. Volunteers keep the bags in their cars until they meet someone who needs one.

Volunteers are still needed for this week’s effort.

To get involved by collecting resources or packing bags, sign up through this link.