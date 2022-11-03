Midnight Diner Relocated From South End To Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Midnight Diner is now a new location in Uptown Charlotte. The boxcar style restaurant moved to 420 E Trade Street near the Spectrum Center. It was hauled on the back of a truck in the middle of the night.

The Midnight Diner’s former location in South End is being redeveloped.

Officials say the $750 million project titled Morehead and Tryon by Riverside Investment & Development includes three towers for a mix of residential and commercial uses.

It will contain up to 650 luxury multifamily units, 800,000 square feet of Class A+ office space and 50,000 square feet of retail, according to a news release.

Located at the intersection of two of the most important streets in Charlotte, officials say this site will serve as a gateway between Uptown and South End.

Officials say the site will be easily accessible with direct access to Interstate 277, less than 400 feet from the Lynx light rail and walkable to both Uptown businesses and South End amenities.