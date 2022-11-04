Edge On The Clock: Netflix Launches New Subscription Plan With Ads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Just in time for the holidays, Miller Lite is selling a Christmas tree keg stand. The company says the limited edition product is “perfect for keeping your tree fresh and beer cold.” The stand will run you $50, not including a tree or a keg. And if beer isn’t your jam, Tropicana is debuting its new “perfect” mimosa maker. The limited edition spray bottle spritzes just the right amount of juice into your champagne, with three settings: whisper, spritz and shower.

Plus, Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico have revealed their secret marriage. The couple made the announcement this week in a shared Instagram reel, saying “after deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day.” Former Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín originally met in 2020 during the Miss Grand International Competition, and dated for two years before tying the knot.

And on Thursday, Netflix made history. It launched its “Basic with Ads” subscription plan. This tier costs $6.99 per month. The new tier features much of what is available on Netflix’s Basic plan, but has about five minutes of ads an hour. This is the first time commercials will air in the company’s 25 year history.

