Multiple Injuries Reported As Tornadoes Tear Through The South

TEXAS — A powerful cold front spawned severe weather across the South Friday evening. The ArkLaTex region was hit hard with multiple tornadoes already confirmed.

8:48 PM – Several #tornado warnings ongoing across the Ark-La-Tex region. pic.twitter.com/aUI5XGWI1R — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) November 5, 2022

As of Friday evening, several people are reported injured in Lamar County, Texas after a confirmed tornado tore through the small town of Powderly.

This front will bring moisture to the Carolinas, but it will not bring us severe weather.