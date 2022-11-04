Multiple Injuries Reported As Tornadoes Tear Through The South
Several tornadoes have been confirmed across the south Friday evening
TEXAS — A powerful cold front spawned severe weather across the South Friday evening. The ArkLaTex region was hit hard with multiple tornadoes already confirmed.
As of Friday evening, several people are reported injured in Lamar County, Texas after a confirmed tornado tore through the small town of Powderly.
This front will bring moisture to the Carolinas, but it will not bring us severe weather.