Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving For Failing To Apologize After Posting Anti-Semitic Link

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday night that they have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay after he failed to apologize for posting a link to an anti-Semitic film. The team says Irving must complete a “series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”

Earlier in the day, the NBA Commissioner weighed in on the controversial tweet from the Brooklyn Nets star. Adam Silver says, “Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive anti-Semitic material. While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

Last week, Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie that has been blasted as being anti-Semitic by civil rights groups. The tweet has now been deleted. In an interview with ESPN on Thursday, Irving did not apologize, but says he takes responsibility for his post. He says, “I take my responsibility for posting that. Some things that were questionable in there, untrue. Like I said in the first time you guys asked me when I was sitting on that stage, I don’t believe everything that everybody posts, it’s a documentary. So I take my responsibility.”

And on Wednesday, Irving and the Brooklyn Nets announced they’ll both donate $500,000 towards anti-hate organizations. There’s no word yet on if Irving will face any disciplinary action from the NBA or the team.

Our question of the night: should Kyrie Irving apologize?

