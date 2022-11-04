Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.6 Billion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If luck be a lady, then this one is a dime piece — except this is no ten cents we’re talking about.

The powerball jackpot has skyrocketed to a record 1.6 billion after no winners were picked from Wednesday’s drawing.

That’s enough to get first-time players like me in the game, even though the odds are stacked against us.

In case you need the reminder: you have a 1-in-292 million chance of taking home the grand prize… but these good Queen City folks are ready to roll the dice — or in this case, print the ticket.

Two anonymous players in Rock Hill came close to the jackpot on Monday, each matching four of the five white numbers and netting the pair 50-grand each.

But it’s still not the big one.

With Saturday’s jackpot just hours from being drawn, it’s hard *not* to get your hopes up. After all, a life-changing sum of money is just a ticket away from ending up in your pocket.