Scattered Weekend Showers

AM Headlines:

AM Patchy Fog

Mix of sun and clouds, pleasant Friday

Scattered Showers, Breezy Saturday

Showers Taper off Sunday midday

Warm, muggy but dry Monday

Cold front brings cooler temps Tuesday

Disturbance off the coast brings wet weather mid to late week Discussion:

Patchy fog has developed overnight for mountain valleys. Mix of sun and clouds this morning with mostly sunny skies this afternoon as highs reach the mid-70s. Clouds fill in tonight as winds transition out of the southeast. A cold front approaching the west and increased moisture will aid in scattered showers developing Saturday morning west and moving east across Piedmont during the day. Winds pick up as well with gusts 20-30 mph possible. It won’t be an all-day rain, but on-and-off showers will be in the cards so plan accordingly. Mostly clouds skies with temps climbing into the mid-70s during the day and mild temps in the 60s overnight. Showers taper off Sunday morning as the front washes out west of the area. Muggy with temps nearing 80 Monday. A cold front drops from the north across the area during the day. This will lead to cooler temps Tuesday with highs in the low 70s with temps falling into the 60s by mid-week. A disturbance off the southeast coast will be our next big weather maker. If things continue to line up as they have been, this will be the best chance of seeing a good soaking rain in a long time.