Wendy’s Employee Wrongfully Fired Plans Retirement, Invites Public To Attend

SANLEY, N.C. — A Wendy’s employee with down syndrome, wrongly fired from his job, is preparing for his retirement party.

Dennis Peek has been enjoying his time in front of the camera recently. While his sister Cona Turner probably prefers it was for different reasons, her heart remains full. She says love is coming from around the country.

“80% of the cards that he got were signed “from your new friend”. From California, a new friend from Ohio. He’s got a lot of new friends now.” said Turner.

In early October, Dennis was fired from his job at a Wendy’s where he worked for 20 years . Wendy’s offered Dennis his job back after news broke of his firing. Instead of going back, Dennis and his family decided to ride off into the sunset by throwing him the retirement party he’s been looking forward to for years.

“He’s talked about this party the whole time. Once we said we’re having this party, that was it. It was all about the retirement party,” explained Turner.

The party will is being held at Harper Park in Stanley at 2pm on Saturday, November 5th.

Dennis and his family are inviting the public to attend.