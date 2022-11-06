Historic Powerball Drawing Produces Eight Big Wins In N.C., $1.9 Billion Jackpot Still Up For Grabs

RALEIGH, N.C. (Release) – Saturday’s Powerball drawing produced eight big wins in the state as North Carolinians tried their luck at winning the world’s largest ever jackpot.

No one in the nation won the jackpot in the drawing so it will climb at least $300 million to another record high, an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

“We’ve never seen a jackpot go this high before,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Remember, to get your chance at winning it, it only takes a single $2 or $3 ticket. Play smart and have fun dreaming about what you would do if you won.”

Nationally, more than 10.9 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $102.2 million in Saturday’s drawing, including 16 tickets that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. One Power Play ticket in Kentucky won a $2 million prize.

Two $3 Power Play tickets in North Carolina were among 51 nationally that won a $150,000 prize by matching four of the six white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier was drawn. The two wins occurred:

In Greensboro with a ticket purchased at a convenience store, the Kwik Trip on East Wendover Avenue.

In Asheboro with a ticket purchased using the lottery’s website Online Play program. website.

In Asheboro with a ticket purchased using the lottery’s website Online Play program. website. Six other $2 tickets in North Carolina were among 219 tickets nationwide that won a $50,000 prize by matching four white balls and the Powerball. Those wins occurred in Elm City, Cary, Benson, Marshall, Havelock, and Wilmington.

The odds of matching numbers on four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000. The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Monday’s historic drawing will be broadcast live at 10:59 p.m.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise on average more than $2.5 million a day for education.