Rock Roulette: Build-A-Band Fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We Rock Charlotte invites the community to the biggest and best fundraiser of the year!

The build-a-band fundraiser puts adults ages 21+ in bands. Each band will have four weeks to create a 10-minute musical performance at the battle of the bands concert.

The epic concert will kick off on December 10th at Free Range Brewing in Noda. Winners will be determined following all performances.

Two prizes will be awarded based on the following:

The crowd’s favorite band (determined by a decibel meter) The band that raises the most money

Want to know the biggest perk of them all?

The fundraiser will provide music lessons to underprivileged youth!

We Rock Charlotte prides itself on being inclusive; all genders, levels, and music enthusiasts are welcome!

Band Practice Information and Rules:

Participants will choose their own bands during the kickoff party with the following stipulations:

Each band must have:

1. We Rock Band Leader (one of our designated musician volunteers)

2. Drummer

3. Vocalist (they can also play an instrument at the same time)

4. Minimum of 2 Melody instruments

5. Minimum of 2 genders marginalized people aka women, non-binary, or trans folks.

For more information on how to register click here!