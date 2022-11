CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After 8 hours, a SWAT standoff in West Charlotte has ended. It happened at a home on Credenza Road, near Elderly Road. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call around 4 am. Police found the suspect barricaded inside a home with a weapon.

After 8 hours SWAT officers determined the suspect was no longer in the home. Police do say a gun was found at the scene.