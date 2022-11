Wrongfully Fired Wendy’s Worker Celebrates Retirement

STANELY, N.C. —The community is helping Dennis Peek celebrate his long-awaited retirement.

You will remember Dennis is the Wendy’s employee with Down Syndrome who was wrongfully fired.

Saturday afternoon, friends and family gathered at Harper Park in Stanley to throw Dennis the retirement party of his dreams.

Dennis’ family says the support from the community has been overwhelming.

In October, Dennis was fired from his job at a Wendy’s, where he’d worked for twenty years.

Wendy’s offered Dennis his job back after news broke of his firing, but instead of going back, he decided to retire.