CMPD Investigates Weekend Sex Assault of Hotel Employee

CHARLOTTE — Police need your help to help identify the suspect involved in a sexual assault that happened in Southwest Charlotte.

In a social media post from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers said they responded to a sexual assault call for service in the 3900 block of Memorial Parkway on Saturday, November 5, shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The victim, a hotel employee, reported that she had been sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as a dark skinned black male approximately 30-45 years-old, 5’9″ with an average build. Detectives gathered surveillance footage, and are asking for help in identifying the person pictured.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com