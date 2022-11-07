FAA Considers Regulations For Airplane Seats

WASHINGTON, D.C.– The FAA is considering placing regulations on the size of airplane seats. Lots of people won’t comfortable seats on a plane but their are safety concerns about the issue. The FAA has been ordered to study whether or not seat size could slow down a plane evacuation. The airline consumer organization, “Flyer’s Rights” wants airline seats to be required to have 32 inches of leg room. The current industry standard is 30 inches. A top lobby for the airline industry says it will not compromise on safety and tells the government to stay out of regulating passenger comfort.